A new £12m Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) test centre in Mallusk has been given the green light by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

The application was approved by the committee at a meeting on Monday evening. The proposed centre planned for a site at Antrim Road will provide seven light vehicle test lanes, two HGV test lanes and a motorcycle testingbay. The two-storey building will be made up of a test hall and administration block.

Mallusk’s DVA vehicle test centre is currently located at Commercial Way.

Advertisement

A report to councillors says: “The DVA indicates that its current test centre network was built around 40 years ago and while much has been done to maintain and modernise its test centres, in order to meet the growing demand for vehicle tests, present and future legislative requirements coupled with increasing and changing demands for the DVA’s services mean that the current test centre network is no longer sustainable.”

Mallusk test centre. Google image

Advertisement

The report notes potential sites at Antrim Road, Mallusk Road and Park Road, Mallusk were examined. It was considered the proposed site for a test centre with an external motorcycle test track and associated car parking could be developed to meet DVA’s needs. It is adjacent to Brett Martin Ltd, councillors have been told.

Planning agent Emma Aldridge told the meeting: “The DVA has identified the need for this test centre to increase capacity within its network to meet demand.”

Advertisement

The new test centre is expected to have an initial capacity of 100,000 vehicle tests per annum.

Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth asked about plans to culvert the Ballymartin River in the vicinity.

Planning agent Barry Baxter indicated this will take place at the entrance to the proposed site explaining that the culvert was necessary to “create a roadway”.

Barry Diamond, the council’s principal planning officer, said that a culvert is generally not allowed unless for access purposes.

Advertisement

Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE proposed the application was approved. Antrim SDLP Councillor Roisin Lynch said she was “happy to second”. Following a vote, permission was granted unanimously.

Services Suspended

Advertisement

In January 2020, most vehicle testing services were suspended as a precaution over the use of all 55 lifts due to safety concerns at all MOT centres in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the development plan, a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “The proposed new Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) test centre at Mallusk will cost approximately £12m and is scheduled to open in 2024.

“The new Mallusk test centre will be designed to meet the latest environmental standards and will meet all current and future testing requirements.

Advertisement

“It will have an initial capacity of 100,000 vehicle tests per annum which will help meet the increasing demand for vehicle testing across the DVA’s network of test centres. The DVA has not made any decision on the future of the current Mallusk site.”