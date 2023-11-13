A new cricket pitch is to be developed at Allen Park in Antrim at a cost of £23,000, councillors have agreed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A section of unused land in the park at Castle Road has been earmarked for development by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to include the creation of an artificial wicket, purchase of sight screens, a portable scoreboard and a small shelter for teams.

The recommendation that approval be given for the development of the pitch was proposed by Antrim Ulster Unionist Councillor Leah Smyth and seconded by Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth at a meeting of the local government authority’s Operations Committee on Monday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is expected the new pitch at Allen Park will be maintained by the borough council’s parks team and available to book at a cost of £90 for a match and £30 for training.

Allen Park, Antrim. Pic: Google Maps

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has been working with Muckamore Cricket Club to improve facilities. In 2021, the council approved £21,500 in financial support for Muckamore Cricket Club to extend the height of the ball stop fence on the secondary cricket pitch “to mitigate a health and safety risk to a new neighbouring housing development”.

However, a report to the council’s Operations Committee indicated that further investment of up to £100k may be required “due to ground conditions”.

The club, which is due to celebrate its 150th anniversary next year, has since taken interim measures including “bowling to one end of the wicket and relocating matches to other venues”, the report stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club has six senior men’s teams, a youth section for children aged four years upwards and a “growing” ladies’ section. Muckamore Cricket and Lawn Tennis Club has been part of the community since it was established in 1874 by York Street Flax Spinning Company.

Separately, at the same meeting, councillors were told that Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey was the winner in both regional and national categories of Leisure Centre of the Year in the UK Active Awards 2023