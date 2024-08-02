Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have agreed a two-way design lay-out for a road upgrade in Glengormley.

Councillors approved “an enhanced two-way vehicular road linkage between Farmley Road car park and Glenwell shop units” behind closed doors at last month’s meeting of the council.

It is anticipated that work on the proposed upgrade would commence in October with completion expected in February 2025, according to council minutes.

Members were reminded of the aim to “improve connectivity between the main car parking area at Farmley, the leisure /commercial units, the proposed new council-owned office/workspace hub through enhancement of the council- owned car park and the adjacent privately-owned car park and road alongside a new through road”.

Road accessibility in Glengormley is to be improved. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

The project was included as part of the Levelling-Up Regeneration bid to improve connectivity. A report to councillors said: “Given that the users of the new office/workspace would use Farmley car park and were likely to access the building via Glenwell, the condition and safety of this route is essential.”

As well as the creation of a two-way through road, there will be a new raised footpath with road resurfacing along the front of the shop units, new road and car park markings and traffic-calming ramps. There will also be new and replacement street lighting.

There will be 177 car parking spaces with 12 spaces for disabled drivers, eight parent-child spaces. E-charging points are under review.

The officer’s recommendation to approve the design was proposed by Glengormley DUP Alderman Paula Bradley and seconded by Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE.

The £7m redevelopment of the former Glengormley police station site at Glenwell Road was approved by councillors last February. A three-storey flagship office complex will provide workspace, communal space, meeting/conference facilities, catering, showering facilities, parking and landscaping.

The council’s vision is to “create an entrepreneurial hub with modern, accessible and affordable space on offer to new start-up businesses and entrepreneurs”, it has been stated previously.

The new office/workspace hub is one of the key elements of a £17.4m regeneration scheme for Glengormley.

An extensive public realm scheme of environmental improvements from Glenwell Road, extending beyond the car wash site at the junction of Antrim Road and Ballyclare Road, is also in the pipeline.