New signage at retail and leisure businesses in Glengormley was approved at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Monday evening.

Six new “shop” signs are to be installed at Creative Tiles, Fun Works, Sportsbowl and Scrapyard Golf at Glenwell Road as part of an overall £17.4m regeneration of the town centre funded by the UK Levelling Up Fund, Department for Communities and council.

A report to the planning committee said: “It is considered the proposed new signage will ‘tidy up’ the front appearance of the buildings and create a more uniform frontage.

“Overall, it is considered that the proposed signage respects the locality and amenity of the area. The proposal will have no adverse impact upon the established commercial character or appearance of the area.”

Glenwell Road businesses will get new signs. Pic: Google Maps

The report also noted: “Representation has been received from the owner of Fun Works requesting this application to be approved as soon as possible as the absence of signage on the premises has resulted in a loss of earnings.”

Other elements of the scheme include a new right turning lane into Glenwell Road; Farmley Car Park and private road redesign and improvements to include a one-way system through Farmley Road, exiting at Glenwell Road.

A three-storey flagship office complex has been given the go-ahead on the site of the adjacent former PSNI station. The £7m development will provide workspace, communal space, meeting/conference facilities, catering, showering facilities, parking and landscaping.

An extensive public realm scheme of environmental improvements from Glenwell Road, extending beyond the car wash site at the junction of Antrim Road and Ballyclare Road, is also in the pipeline.

The council’s vision is to “create an entrepreneurial hub with modern, accessible and affordable space on offer to new start-up businesses and entrepreneurs”, it has been stated previously.