New paint stencils are being introduced to discourage dog fouling in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area.

Designed by Siobhán Curran, a pupil at St Ita’s Primary school, the new ‘Pick it up’ stencil will be applied by enforcement officers in hot spot areas where dog fouling is a problem.

The temporary image, which lasts a few weeks, will be used to prompt dog walkers to ‘pick up’ after their pets.Chair of the council’s Environmental Services Committee, Cllr Martin Gregg said: “Dog fouling is not only irresponsible and unpleasant, it also poses serious health risks.

"As a council, we are committed to reducing dog fouling and hope that the stencils act as a trigger to remind dog walkers of the importance of picking up after their pets.”

Chair of the council’s Environmental Services Committee, Councillor Martin Gregg and LCCC Enforcement Officer, Craig Perera

