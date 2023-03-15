Designed by Siobhán Curran, a pupil at St Ita’s Primary school, the new ‘Pick it up’ stencil will be applied by enforcement officers in hot spot areas where dog fouling is a problem.
The temporary image, which lasts a few weeks, will be used to prompt dog walkers to ‘pick up’ after their pets.Chair of the council’s Environmental Services Committee, Cllr Martin Gregg said: “Dog fouling is not only irresponsible and unpleasant, it also poses serious health risks.
"As a council, we are committed to reducing dog fouling and hope that the stencils act as a trigger to remind dog walkers of the importance of picking up after their pets.”
Dog walkers are encouraged to carry bags and to dispose of any waste in a nearby litter bin. If you fail to pick up after your dog, you could face a fine of up to £1000.