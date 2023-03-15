Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
9 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
4 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

New temporary signs urge dog walkers to pick up after their pets

New paint stencils are being introduced to discourage dog fouling in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:44 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:44 GMT

Designed by Siobhán Curran, a pupil at St Ita’s Primary school, the new ‘Pick it up’ stencil will be applied by enforcement officers in hot spot areas where dog fouling is a problem.

The temporary image, which lasts a few weeks, will be used to prompt dog walkers to ‘pick up’ after their pets.Chair of the council’s Environmental Services Committee, Cllr Martin Gregg said: “Dog fouling is not only irresponsible and unpleasant, it also poses serious health risks.

"As a council, we are committed to reducing dog fouling and hope that the stencils act as a trigger to remind dog walkers of the importance of picking up after their pets.”

Most Popular
Chair of the council’s Environmental Services Committee, Councillor Martin Gregg and LCCC Enforcement Officer, Craig Perera
Chair of the council’s Environmental Services Committee, Councillor Martin Gregg and LCCC Enforcement Officer, Craig Perera
Chair of the council’s Environmental Services Committee, Councillor Martin Gregg and LCCC Enforcement Officer, Craig Perera
Read More
Lisburn Councillors vote to increase budget for King's coronation despite disput...

Dog walkers are encouraged to carry bags and to dispose of any waste in a nearby litter bin. If you fail to pick up after your dog, you could face a fine of up to £1000.

LisburnCastlereaghPrimary schoolDog walkers