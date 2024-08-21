Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A decision over the variation of planning conditions to enable the interior floorspace of a proposed new shop to be increased was deferred at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Monday evening to enable councillors to attend a workshop on retail policy.

An application for a mixed-use development comprising a petrol filling station, local neighbourhood supermarket and care home at Hightown Road, Newtownabbey, was granted permission last March.

The current application seeks to vary two conditions and remove a condition attached to this permission after conditions stated that the “net retail floorspace of the shop unit shall not exceed 303 square metres when measured internally and shall be used only for the retail sale of convenience goods”.

It was also stated that the retail unit “shall not be sub-divided or otherwise modified to create additional units without the prior written approval of the council”.

A general view of the Hightown Road in Newtownabbey. Picture: Google

A report to the committee explained that these conditions are to “enable the council to retain control over the nature, range and scale of retailing activity so as not to prejudice the continued vitality and viability of existing retail centres”

Council officer Alicia Leathem told the committee: “The issue is whether the scale is acceptable outside a retail centre. It requires that there should be no adverse impact on existing centres within the catchment area,”

She went on to say that an impact assessment has been submitted which indicates the potential impact on Glengormley, Northcott, Mayfield and Mallusk.

Five letters of objection have been received by the council’s planning department although none were from retailers.

Planning consultant Carol Gourley said that concern has been expressed that the “proposed uplift would create a store that goes beyond day to day needs”.

"Day to day needs have not been clearly defined in policy,” she stated.

She went on to say that since the introduction of the Belfast Urban Area Plan, 40 years ago, shopping trends have “evolved dramatically”.

"What people expect from a local store now compared to 40 years ago is dramatically different,” she commented.

She pointed out that there are now 8,000 homes in the Hightown area.

She indicated that this application seeks permission for a “modest uplift” which would provide a “more current up-to-date store” and suggested that “customers expect more, especially since the pandemic”.

"This application is being penalised based on an out-of-date plan,” she claimed.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster said that it is “in the region of a 50 per cent uplift”.

"I do not see it as being a modest uplift. The Urban Plan is the only thing we have as a model, so we have to have guidance from somewhere.”

Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE asked what has changed since planning permission was granted. He was told that the internal configuration of the shop floor would be made “a bit bigger” although the actual size of the shop would not change.

Tony Quinn told the meeting that he has been involved in assessing applications involving retail development for the past 30 years.

"If there were genuine concerns, there would be an objection from a retailer. There is not one,” he stated.

Also speaking at the meeting, North Belfast MLA Phillip Brett said that the population of the Hightown Road has increased from 80 to 8,000 but a “lack of amenity” has not changed.

"One of the biggest issues raised is the lack of amenity in that area”, he noted.

Cllr Foster moved the recommendation to refuse the section 54 application, seconded by Threemilewater Alliance councillor Alderman Tom Campbell. The proposal fell after five votes in favour and six against.

Ald Campbell then proposed deferring a decision until further guidance from the council’s planning team is obtained in relation to retail policy at a mandatory workshop for committee members.

Airport Sinn Fein Councillor Annemarie Logue said that she was “happy to second”.

Glengormley DUP Councillor Alison Bennington voted against this proposal with the remainder of the committee in favour.