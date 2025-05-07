NIE Networks pays tribute to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon team effort during Storm Éowyn aftermath

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thanks have been expressed to all those within the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area who assisted NIE Networks in any way to restore power after the devastation of Storm Éowyn.

A special ABC Council meeting has been held to review the aftermath of the storm in terms of emergency response, and this was an opportunity for Edel Creery, director of Customers & Operations at NIE Networks, to thank many people.

Storm Éowyn hit Northern Ireland on January 24, causing extensive damage and leaving many NIE customers without electricity.

The senior NIE Networks representative told councillors at the special meeting: “I really want to express my thanks to ABC Council, that’s everyone from the senior leadership team, the council officers, councillors and elected representatives right through to the community groups and their volunteers.

The clean-up operation underway after Storm Éowyn. Picture: Press Eye

"It was really reassuring for us to see your emergency plans and operations, and at all times we felt that we were working alongside some really experienced and knowledgeable people that we could rely on.

“In a situation like Storm Éowyn, our priority at NI Networks is to get power restored safely to every customer as quickly as we can.

"We understand the challenges, even [in the event of] a short loss of power, for everybody, but in particular our farmers, those living in rural areas and vulnerable people in our communities, including the sick and the infirm.

ABC Lord Mayor, Cllr Sarah Duffy. Credit: ABC Council

"So there was a huge amount of work carried out by you and your teams at all hours of the day and at night to support those customers, and we really in the eye of that storm appreciated your input.

"I wanted to particularly commend the work of [Safety & Resilience manager] Glenn Ferry and Joan McCaffrey [from the Local Government Civil Contingencies team], who we relied on throughout the storm.

"I would also like to extend our thanks to the Lord Mayor [Councillor Sarah Duffy] and some of the elected representatives that visited our teams during and after the event.

"The storm is a really challenging thing for all of our employees, people in the contact centres and the control rooms through to the teams on the ground. That support that was shown by council representatives was really welcomed, and certainly helped our teams to carry on.”