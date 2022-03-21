No bin collections during Unite strike

In a statement, Council said: “Unite the Union has announced industrial action in the form of a discontinuous strike commencing at 00:01 hours on March 21, 2022 and continuing each day up to March 27, 2022 when the action will conclude at 23:59 hours.

“The Council has been advised that the industrial action is in relation to a trade dispute over 2021/2022 pay, including all matters arising out of and in consequence of this dispute.

“Some Council services will be disrupted due to the planned strike action. The main areas which will be affected are waste collection, Household Recycling Centres, and street cleansing.

“During the strike period there will be no bin collections and Household Recycling Centres will remain closed.

“Bin collections will resume from Monday, March 28 when residents should present their bins that were previously missed.

“The schedule will then follow on from this every week (that is, a week behind normal service).

“All householders are encouraged to make full use of their blue and brown bins to recycle as much waste as possible to maximise bin capacity.

“Leisure Centres may also be affected by this action, so please check your facility’s opening hours before attending.