'No waiting' proposal for Jockey Lane in Moy gets council approval
Mid Ulster District councillors have approved a recommendation from DfI Roads to introduce a ‘no waiting at any time’ policy at Jockey Lane, Moy.
The lane is narrow, and is only able to accommodate passing traffic in addition to parked cars – including some in disabled parking bays.
A risk management exercise was carried out, and it was determined that such a move would help with road safety issues.
Loading and unloading will still be permitted at Jockey Lane.
No one objected to the recommendation at a recent Environment Committee meeting of the local authority.