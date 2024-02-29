Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The lane is narrow, and is only able to accommodate passing traffic in addition to parked cars – including some in disabled parking bays.

A risk management exercise was carried out, and it was determined that such a move would help with road safety issues.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loading and unloading will still be permitted at Jockey Lane.