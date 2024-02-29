Register
'No waiting' proposal for Jockey Lane in Moy gets council approval

Mid Ulster District councillors have approved a recommendation from DfI Roads to introduce a ‘no waiting at any time’ policy at Jockey Lane, Moy.
By François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 29th Feb 2024, 16:59 GMT
The lane is narrow, and is only able to accommodate passing traffic in addition to parked cars – including some in disabled parking bays.

A risk management exercise was carried out, and it was determined that such a move would help with road safety issues.

Loading and unloading will still be permitted at Jockey Lane.

No one objected to the recommendation at a recent Environment Committee meeting of the local authority.