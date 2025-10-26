Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, DUP Councillor Frances Burton, had warm words for her Deputy Chair and family circle at the latest monthly council meeting, following the tragic passing of Oisín Johnston.

The young man, who was the son of Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Denise Johnston, was only 18 when he passed away on September 25.

Cllr Burton said: “As a council body, officers and councillors, we are thinking of our vice-chair on the loss of her beloved son Oisín at this time.

“To Councillor Denise Johnson, and to her family and the wider family circle, our hearts go out to you as a family at this time, and we just all want to say we have been thinking and continuously praying for the family.”

Oisín’s funeral took place on Sunday, September 28 in Church of St Trea, Newbridge with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.