Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is to apply for funding from the Department for Communities to revitalise a section of Oxford Island.

Members of the leisure and community services committee were told council officers had identified two facilities that if revitalised will enhance the current provision under the aim of the play strategy and the building sustainable communities bushcraft programme.

It was explained that bringing the barge and the play space at Oxford Island up to standard is the focus of the application so that these spaces become fully inclusive, giving everyone who engages in the council’s programmes an “all-year-round” experience and a place where they can relax, develop and learn while also having fun.

A report presented to councillors noted that should this application for funding be approved, the application will be 100 per cent funded by this scheme.

Having fun at the Oxford Island Play Park

Noting he sat on the neighbourhood renewal partnership in Lurgan, Councillor Keith Haughian told the chamber he had been down at the site and believes the revitalisation would be a positive for the area.

Councillor Julie Flaherty proposed the committee supports the officers recommendation noting the “huge potential” the site has.

“In the roundness I am happy to propose,” said Cllr Flaherty. “It is great this is 100 per cent funding, that is rare enough but there is so much more potential out there, it is huge.

“We have to be very careful with terms and some of the facilities out there, dare I mention the toilets, we have to make sure everything is in place for what the vision is as part of this project.”

Councillor Julie Flaherty

Alderman Kenneth Twyble said he was very happy to support the proposal telling the chamber he is fully in support of any efforts to revitalise that area of the borough.

“It was not so long ago, there was an event towards the tail end of the summer, I was down at Oxford Island and I was talking to some of the staff,” he said. “They showed me the barge, which I was very positive about at one stage and the museum and so on and the developments down there.

“I was a wee bit disappointed at the time when the library was moved to Armagh so I am delighted to see this effort being made for the area and I am fully in support of whatever we can achieve down in that part of the borough.”

