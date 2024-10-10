Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An alleged new bad smell in the Collin area of Dunmurry has caused a dispute between Sinn Féin and People Before Profit.

At a meeting of Belfast City Council, elected representatives from the two parties clashed over the extent of a new malodour which has caused complaints in the area.

Residents are complaining about an alleged new bad smell coming from a compost recycling site used by local government.

People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins told the chamber at City Hall: “I want to raise a specific problem of air pollution in my constituency in the Collin area, where over the last number of weeks I have received a high volume of complaints from constituents. I have been working with a campaign group in the local area to fight against air pollution.

Concerns raised about a bad smell coming from the Glenside Road area of Dunmurry. Pic credit: Google

“There is a site in particular there, a compost recycling company which has contracts with this council and other councils to repurpose brown bin waste.

"There has been a high volume of complaints, not only coming to myself but also to the council, the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and NIE about air pollution emanating from this site.

“It is genuinely affecting people’s quality of life. This is the area where we had problems with the Mullaghglass landfill site, which was the subject of thousands of complaints, and court action from the council. Mullaghglass is now closed but there is a continued problem of air pollution in this area.”

Councillor Collins asked for a report by councillors on the site in question including the volume of complaints from residents around the site.

He said: “This is a major contract for the council, and the company has taken on another contract with Lisburn and Castlereagh Council for a waste storage site.

"It is concerning given historically this has been an area with very bad air pollution.”

Sinn Féin Councillor for Black Mountain Arder Carson said: “Myself and MLA Órlaithí Flynn had a meeting with our council officers in relation to the same issue. I would suggest that Councillor Collins does the same thing.

“I also took the time to go and visit the site, speak to the owners, and raise the issues that some constituents had raised with me. I got some assurances about short term mitigation and complete resolution to the infrequent odour that emanates from that site.

“So I think if Councillor Collins took the time to speak to some council officers or went and visited the site to have a conversation with the owners, he would get the information he probably needs.”

Councillor Collins replied: “We are working in Stormont to put ministerial questions to the DAERA minister, and thanks for the advice, but I have also been in contact with council officers.”

Sinn Féin Councillor for Collin Matt Garrett said: “Michael is suggesting the council brings a report back to the committee that outlines the complaints and how it has been dealt with. There has been a report, brought back two months ago at my request, and it will have all the information requested.”

Councillor Collins replied: “That report was done prior to there being another contract on site for another waste storage facility.”