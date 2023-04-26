Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
1 hour ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
1 hour ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
2 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
3 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer

Patient phoned GP surgery 80 times in an hour, councillors told

Concern over accessing GP services and the need for more general practitioners was highlighted in a motion approved at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on Monday evening.

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 15:24 BST

The motion was proposed by Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE and seconded by party colleague Glengormley Alderman Julian McGrath.

It says that the council shares the “widespread concern across the borough” over accessing GP services.

“In doing so, we appreciate the staffing pressures experienced in General Practice caused by issues such as inadequate indemnity and pensions arrangements.

Most Popular
Cllr Billy Webb MBE.Cllr Billy Webb MBE.
Cllr Billy Webb MBE.

“We recognise that GP contracts are outdated and do not reflect an increase in demand for primary care services as we emerge from the pandemic for an ageing population and for blockages arising elsewhere in health and social care.

“This council supports the principles agreed by the five main parties, with Professor Rafael Bengoa, to drive the transformation of the health system in order to deliver more efficient access to all areas of primary care, including to GPs.”

An amendment was proposed by Dunsilly SDLP Cllr Ryan Wilson that the Department of Health should provide more training places for GPs.

“Our GP services are in crisis. This is due to inadequate funding and workforce planning,” he stated.

Ald Julian McGrath.Ald Julian McGrath.
Ald Julian McGrath.

Training Places

Cllr Wilson reported there were 131 GP training places during the last financial year and he indicated guidance from the General Medical Council that at least 161 training places are needed just to “stand still”.

He also noted “immense competition” from the Republic of Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Party colleague Antrim Cllr Roisin Lynch said she seconded the amendment.

Cllr Webb said there was no need for “dramatics” and that he was “happy to incorporate it” into his proposal.

Glengormley DUP Cllr Paula Bradley told the meeting of receiving a report of a woman who had apparently made 80 calls in an hour in an attempt to contact her GP’s surgery.

She went on to say she welcomed the amendment to the motion adding it would give it “more teeth”.

Read More
Record number of food parcels handed out in Antrim and Newtownabbey last year

Threemilewater Alliance Ald Tom Campbell spoke of a “lack of efficiency and compassion” on receiving a report of an elderly patient who had been waiting in rain only to be apparently “turned away” at a GP practice after queuing.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Related topics:Newtownabbey Borough CouncilAntrim