Plan for Craigavon outbuildings to be converted
Approval was also granted for an extension to residential curtilage and a new road access.
The planning application was lodged by Roy Redmond, Dromore Road, Donaghcloney, on behalf of Trevor Kinkaid who lives at 65 Ballylough Road.
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon planning officers wrote in their report: “Officers are content that the scale of the proposed works is acceptable in that it involves the conversion of an outbuilding, single-storey rear extension and internal alterations which are subordinate to the host dwelling.
“The massing and design of the proposed works is considered to be acceptable in proportion and context to the host dwelling.
“The external materials proposed are sympathetic to the built form, and as a whole the proposed works will not detract from the character of the host property or surrounding area.
“Officers are content that the ancillary element of the proposal is attached to the main dwelling with the conversion of the existing outbuilding, to provide a modest scale of accommodation.
“DfI Roads have viewed the submitted drawings and have raised no concern to the proposal. They have acknowledged that the new access is betterment.
“NIEA are content that less than 20m of existing hedgerow shall be removed to allow for the new access arrangement.”
