Planning application for proposed festival development

The application is for the ‘proposed development of facilities enabling the facilitation of outdoor events, mainly (but not limited to) the promotion of arts and music via an annual (camping) festival in a rural, scenic setting – Stendhal Festival (established 2011).

‘Stendhal Festival is now the largest annual gathering of tents in the history of Northern Ireland. The annual event is predominantly pop-up in nature with an economic impact of £2M+ per annum.

‘Charitably, Stendhal Festival Ltd also delivers an annual children’s arts festival. Over 2,000 school children have attended since 2018 and over 1,000 kids are expected at the 2022 event.’

The application notes that ‘Stendhal Festival Ltd intends to submit additional planning applications in the next period in order to make approximately six acres of the site user friendly and comfortable as possible in order for the organisation to sustain itself given the last while and wider environment.

‘These developments will allow us to offer additional smaller events more than one weekend a year, given the anticipated restrictions and limitations on confidence due to Covid-19 in the next number of years.

‘Development of facilities for use by community groups include stages, sound booths, landscaping, stores, decking. Seating areas (covered and uncovered), bars, cafes, access roads, disability access roads and pathways, disability facilities, security, lighting, fencing, decking and drainage.’

Councillor Chivers, who lives close to Ballymully Cottage Farm commented: “Stendhal has become one of the council’s signature events and the festival has been getting bigger and better every year.

“It is a great benefit to the community and the town of Limavady and it has a great economic benefit for the area with people coming from far and wide to it.

“Local people are involved with the festival from the start, helping set it up before enjoying the music and arts programme.

“It’s great to see Stendhal promoting the music and arts sector in the way they do especially after the pandemic as these sectors were some of the hardest hit and they suffered a lot over the last couple of years.

“There is always a great buzz around Drumsurn and the town because everybody looks forward to it. It’s a fantastic family friendly event and I hope they get the application passed because it is of great benefit to everyone.

It is expected the application will come before Causeway Coast and Glens Planning Committee in the coming months.