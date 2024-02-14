Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At a recent ABC Planning & Regulatory Services Committee meeting, councillors went along with a recommendation to approve the proposal.

The planning application was lodged by Karl McElroy, Bridge Street, Portadown, on behalf of Portadown Recycling, who are based at Unit 1, Brownstown Business Centre.

Planning permission was being sought for a change of use of an existing yard.

Planning permission has been granted for an enhanced recycling operation at Brownstown Business Centre in Portadown. Picture: Google

The enhanced recycling operation being envisaged includes the construction of storage bays and of a tyre baling unit for end-of-life tyres.

Material processed at the site will include construction materials containing asbestos, and discarded electrical and electronic equipment.

Although approval had been recommended by planning officers, four letters of objection had been received, which is why the planning application was referred for consideration to the committee meeting held on February 7.

In their report recommending approval, the planners wrote: “The building has been designed to comply with the requirements of the Waste Management Licence, whereas wastes are stored in the building.

“The application seeks full planning permission for a change of use of the existing oil storage yard to form an extension of the existing yard space at the existing Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) and Waste Transfer Facility.

“This area (4,735sqm) is currently waste ground and will be constructed in a hardcore surface. This will allow for the relocation for the empty skip storage space and 24-hour skip set-down locations, which will enable a new one-way traffic system and external storage bays.

“These additional external storage bays will allow for the bulking, sorting, loading and baling of waste within designated areas.

“The maximum tonnage of waste accepted at the site is not proposed to be increased, which is currently a total of 80,600 tonnes ,which will include a maximum of 100 tonnes of hazardous waste with a total of 10,400 annually.

“The additional European Waste Catalogue Codes (EWCs, classifying different types of material) required will greatly assist Portadown Recycling & Skip Hire Ltd to provide a more compressive waste management service, whilst adding more employment for the local area.”

Councillor Paul Duffy (Sinn Féin, Portadown DEA) welcomed the planning recommendation: “It seems to be a good opportunity for Portadown, for jobs creation within the area.

“It’s a thriving business site at the minute, with plenty of activity in and out.

“Anything to sort of enhance that I would be leaning towards that there, and keeping that type of rubbish away from the landfills.”

Alderman Gordon Kennedy (UUP, Cusher) concurred with that view: “I’d welcome this. Anything at all. If there is somewhere you can take [used tyres] that would be a big benefit. I think it’s a plus.”

Councillor Kyle Moutray (DUP, Portadown DEA) was equally positive about the planning application: “It’s a pretty extensive report here before us and it seems we’ve addressed a number of issues.

“This is a thriving business in an area of high activity, so I would be content to proceed with the officer’s recommendation and pass this as an approval.”