A planning application for two farm sheds previously recommended for refusal was approved at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday following a site visit.

The proposed site is at Ballylesson Road, south of Glynn, outside Larne. The committee was told the application is for a general purpose farm shed and farm shed for straw storage.

Senior planning officer Henry McAlister told the committee the application had been deferred last month for a site visit. He indicated the proposed site is the “second field back from the road” with the farm split over three portions of land at Ballylesson Road and Ballypollard Road.

He suggested a site beside existing buildings would be “more efficient”. He noted all existing buildings are being “used to capacity” and other sites “descend to issues with steep topography of ground and unsafe accesses”.

Proposed agricultural sheds. Pic: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

“The proposed sheds could be built in close proximity to existing farm buildings. The site is removed from established buildings. The recommendation is for refusal.”

Larne Lough DUP Councillor Gregg McKeen, who is not a committee member, told the meeting the “key aspect of the reason for refusal is around the topography of the land”. “When we visited the site, any land close to the sheds is not suitable,” he said.

Larne Lough Alliance Alderman Robert Logan said: “To my mind, it is quite clear that the topography of land does not lend itself to another building any closer. I would propose that we would approve the application.”

Coast Road DUP Cllr Angela Smyth commented: “We are always worried about setting a precedent.” She went on to say that considering the topography of the slope and “huge machinery coming in and out”, the proposed site would be “cleaner” and she would be “happy to second the proposal”.

Ald Logan said the officer’s recommendation could be overturned due to topography of the land. He noted the proposed site is “well down the hollow”. “It does not sit out like a sore thumb in the countryside,” he added.

After a vote in which eight councillors voted in favour of the proposal with one against and one abstention, planning permission was granted.