Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A planning application has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for a glamping development at Feystown Road outside Glenarm.

The proposed development is for six single-storey cabins, car park with six spaces and improvements to the existing access to the site which is currently agricultural land.

The site is located within Antrim Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) to the east of Glenarm Woods, an Area of Special Scientific Interest with Black Hill and Scawt Hill to the east.

The applicant is Wellington Bistro NI Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The view over Glenarm. Picture: Google

A design and access statement says: “The design of the proposed cabins utilises traditional locally sourced stone and cladding typical of rural buildings and sympathetic to the existing stone outbuildings to the east of the site and within the wider AONB.”

The report notes that the site is located within Antrim Coast and Glens AONB which is classed a “sensitive category where tourism development will be controlled to respect the local environment and characteristics of the area”.

It states: “Development proposals within the Antrim Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty will only be permitted if there is no adverse individual or cumulative impact on its exceptional landscape quality, distinctive character, heritage and wildlife, which would prejudice its overall integrity.

Filming for Game of Thrones took place at Sallagh Braes. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

“The nature and intensity of the proposed use is compatible with the landscape and distinctive character of the AONB, respects traditional boundary details, by retaining features such as hedges, walls, trees and gates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site is also situated in close proximity to Scawt Hill and Black Hill which is home to Antrim Hills Way and a number of historical landmarks, including Linford Burrows and Cashel used for the filming of Game of Thrones.”

Meanwhile, an application has been lodged with the borough council for the change of use of a dwelling at Glenarm Road, Larne, to an Airbnb.