Plans for storage / distribution hub at Silverwood Business Park in Craigavon
The planning application, lodged by TSA Planning Ltd, Belfast, also includes associated offices, external servicing and storage yard, car parking, and associated site and access works.
In correspondence to the agent, ABC planning officers wrote: “The council has considered the pre-application notification and finds that it contains sufficient information with regards community consultation measures.
“This is of course not a planning decision by the council, and refers only to the compliance with the statutory requirements.”
The site is located on lands 545m south east of the Eastway entrance, bound by the adjacent railway line to the south, Beverage Plastics to the north east, and NIE Networks Plant workshop to the north.
