Plans for storage / distribution hub at Silverwood Business Park in Craigavon

By François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 4th Aug 2024, 10:02 BST

Amagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) planning officers have ruled that a planning application for the erection of a storage / distribution hub at Silverwood Business Park is compliant with due process and that it can now be properly assessed.

The planning application, lodged by TSA Planning Ltd, Belfast, also includes associated offices, external servicing and storage yard, car parking, and associated site and access works.

In correspondence to the agent, ABC planning officers wrote: “The council has considered the pre-application notification and finds that it contains sufficient information with regards community consultation measures.

“This is of course not a planning decision by the council, and refers only to the compliance with the statutory requirements.”

Silverwood Business Park, Craigavon. Picture: GoogleSilverwood Business Park, Craigavon. Picture: Google
Silverwood Business Park, Craigavon. Picture: Google

The site is located on lands 545m south east of the Eastway entrance, bound by the adjacent railway line to the south, Beverage Plastics to the north east, and NIE Networks Plant workshop to the north.

