A planning application has been lodged for the provision of a new petrol station on lands at Millennium Way, Lurgan, in the vicinity of the Home Bargains stores and Hamilton Street.

If approved, the proposed development will consist of 10 fuel pumps with associated car wash, car valeting and service bays, drive-through coffee shop and a drive-through hot food/restaurant.

The planning application was lodged on April 30 by TSA Planning Ltd, Belfast, on behalf of the LCC Group Ltd in Cookstown.

An extensive consultation exercise will be conducted, as the applicant explained in the planning application: “An in-person drop-in event will be held at The Jethro Centre, 6 Flush Place, Lurgan, on June 19 from 2pm to 6pm, to allow interested parties to view the display boards for the proposal and provide feedback via printed comment cards.

A planning application has been lodged for a new petrol station at Millennium Way in Lurgan. Credit: Google

“Elected representatives and businesses will be invited to this event. Members of the consultation team will attend the event to answer any questions that local residents and stakeholders may have, and to collect feedback on the proposal.

“Electronic copies of the exhibition boards will be issued to the DEA councillors, constituency MP and MLAs. A series of meetings with key stakeholders including MPs, MLAs, local councillors and community groups will be undertaken.

“A neighbourhood information drop will take place to residents within a 200m radius from the edge of the subject site.

“A public notice will be published in the local newspaper (Lurgan Mail), with additional information, including details of the drop-in event and a contact number for any interested parties to speak to a member of the development team.”