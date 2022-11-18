Plans have been lodged with Mid Ulster District Council’s planners to convert existing outbuildings near Castledawson into self-catering holiday accommodation.

Lodged by agent Newline Architects on behalf of applicant Cathal McOscar, the application seeks permission to convert existing outbuildings and a yard to provide two self catering holiday lets and associated car parking including internal and minor external alterations with a small covered entrance to one building at 49 Brough Road.

According to the application form, the 0.21 hectare site is currently in use as outbuildings and yard and the work to the site will see no new buildings built. It will however, see a change of use and alterations or extension of existing buildings.

At present there is a total gross floor space on the site of 167m2. If these plans come to fruition a further 8m2 of gross floor space will be added to the site taking the total gross floor space available to 175m2.

A illustration of part of the proposed front elevation of the proposed self catering holiday lets.

A supporting statement attached to the application notes the site is currently a “residential garage which is adjacent to an existing single storey dwelling, which is occupied by the applicant.

“The garage is of high-quality finish with dash and a slate, pitched roof. It is located behind the dwelling which faces the main road, with off-road parking.”

In its conclusion, the statement notes the application “complies with relevant planning policy and the aims of sustainable development.

“The development is fully compliant with the desire to regenerate and sustain a vibrant rural community. At the same time, its makes a positive contribution to the provision of high quality, affordable tourist facilities and accommodation at key destinations in Northern Ireland. It is our opinion that the scale and nature of the proposal has minimal impact on rural character and absolutely no impact on residential amenity. This building is positioned adjacent to the existing residential dwelling, and fits well within the existing cluster of buildings.”

Lodged and verified on Wednesday, November 2, the application’s neighbour consultation period expires on Tuesday, November 29 and its standard consultation period will close on Tuesday, December 6.