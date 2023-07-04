Register
Plans to restart work at Coolhill Cemetery welcomed by local MLA

Ulster Unionist Assembly member for Fermanagh & South Tyrone, Tom Elliott MLA has welcomed an assurance from Mid Ulster Council that operations will recommence to complete environmental work at Coolhill Cemetery.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:17 BST

“In the past weeks I have had a number of phone calls from relatives who have loved ones buried at Coolhill cemetery who have been unable to visit the graveyard due to the way it has been left by previous contractor,” said Mr Elliott.

"Mid Ulster Council had agreed considerable spend for felling trees, repairing undulations and removing shrubbery beds, but regretfully the original contractor appointed to undertake the works has not completed the job, with the area being left in poor condition.”

“I have received an assurance from Assistant Director of Environmental Services that a new contractor will be coming on site this week to complete the works”

Coolhill Cemetery, Dungannon. Credit: GoogleCoolhill Cemetery, Dungannon. Credit: Google
Earlier this year concerns were raised by local residents about the Council's decision to cut down a number of trees at Coolhill Cemetery.

