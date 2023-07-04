Ulster Unionist Assembly member for Fermanagh & South Tyrone, Tom Elliott MLA has welcomed an assurance from Mid Ulster Council that operations will recommence to complete environmental work at Coolhill Cemetery.

“In the past weeks I have had a number of phone calls from relatives who have loved ones buried at Coolhill cemetery who have been unable to visit the graveyard due to the way it has been left by previous contractor,” said Mr Elliott.

"Mid Ulster Council had agreed considerable spend for felling trees, repairing undulations and removing shrubbery beds, but regretfully the original contractor appointed to undertake the works has not completed the job, with the area being left in poor condition.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have received an assurance from Assistant Director of Environmental Services that a new contractor will be coming on site this week to complete the works”

Coolhill Cemetery, Dungannon. Credit: Google