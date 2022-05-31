Plans to turn church hall into charity shop

Lodged by McAdam Stewart Architects on behalf of Christ Encounters Tabernacle, the application seeks permission to change the use of two parts of 33-35 Mill Street in the village.

The proposals will, if approved, see the lounge area of the building change to a cafe to the front of the unit and a church hall at the rear of the building will be changed into a charity shop.

According to the application form, the proposed change of use is not expected to increase visitor numbers but will see an additional goods vehicle arrive at the site on a daily basis. This will take the total number of vehicles attending the premises every day to 23 while 34 people are expected to attend the premises daily.

Mill Street, Gilford. Picture: Google

The application form also notes the building is currently in use for an existing church with charitable status and no major structural work is anticipated as a result of this change of use.