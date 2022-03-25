Platinum Jubilee programme is now unveiled

Events and initiatives spanning the arts, sports, heritage, nature, and civic occasions will take place throughout 2022, complementing national commemorations across the UK and the wider Commonwealth.

The programme aims to inspire participation throughout the Borough and generate a renewed spirit of community camaraderie.

Welcoming the launch of the programme, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “This year Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. Having dedicated her entire life to public service it is fitting that we mark this momentous anniversary as an expression of both our gratitude and congratulations.

Pictured at the launch of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Platinum Jubilee Programme are the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, with Julie Welsh (Council’s Head of Community and Culture), Councillor Michelle-Knight McQuillan (Chair of Council’s Jubilee Working Group) and Jamie Austin (Museum Services Officer)

“Participation and engagement is at the heart of our Jubilee programme and to support this, we set up a Small Grants scheme to extend our celebrations in to the wider community where a range of local initiatives will take place to bring people together. It’s my hope that the spirit associated with jubilees of the past can be rekindled as neighbours, families and friends make new connections in 2022 inspired by this very special year.”

Alderman Michelle Knight McQuillan, Chair of Council’s Jubilee Working Group added: “I am delighted to introduce Council’s Jubilee programme which is our way of reflecting on HM The Queen’s remarkable 70-year-reign. This is a unique occasion, and we have developed a mix of engaging initiatives for everyone to get involved with.

“Throughout the year we’ll have special civic mementoes for newborn babies, centenarians and couples marking 70 years of marriage. We’ll be taking part in the Queen’s Green Canopy by creating new native woodland spaces which will enhance the natural environment and developing a new heritage trail to delve deeper into the area’s Royal Connections.

“There’s lot more taking place so please visit our website for full details about what we have planned and how you can play a part.

“Other upcoming highlights include the bestowing of the Freedom of the Borough on the RAF, an event for recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the Northern Ireland International Air Show in Portrush, primary schools’ athletics championships and intergenerational opportunities connecting nursery pupils with our older residents who attended previous Royal visits to the Borough.”