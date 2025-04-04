Police investigation into alleged row at council headquarters has been completed
Separate reports of an assault and another of threatening and abusive behaviour were made to police following a council meeting at Lagan Valley Island on June 25, 2024.
However, a NIPSO (Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman) investigation in to the matter is still ongoing.
According to its website, NIPSO “investigates unresolved complaints about public bodies in Northern Ireland…without involving the courts”.
The police released a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) following a media query.
The police statement read: “An investigation was completed regarding this matter and has now concluded.
"There are no further actions or proceedings regarding this matter.”
The investigation is understood to have involved two attendees at the council meeting last June.
One of the alleged parties involved, Lisburn North Independent Councillor Gary Hynds, had previously confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that he was one of the people involved.
The other alleged party did not issue any statement, with a council spokesperson saying: “We have no comment to make.”
The alleged incident also happened after the council had been meeting confidentially so the live-stream of the meeting had been turned off and if any members of the public had been in attendance they would have been asked to leave.
The LDRS contacted NIPSO for an update.
A spokesperson said: “We have received an allegation against a councillor in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. The investigation is ongoing.”
