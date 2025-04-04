Police investigation into alleged row at council headquarters has been completed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police investigation into an alleged altercation at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council headquarters has been “completed”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Separate reports of an assault and another of threatening and abusive behaviour were made to police following a council meeting at Lagan Valley Island on June 25, 2024.

However, a NIPSO (Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman) investigation in to the matter is still ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to its website, NIPSO “investigates unresolved complaints about public bodies in Northern Ireland…without involving the courts”.

A police investigation into an alleged incident at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council headquarters at Lagan Valley Island has been completed with no further action taken. Pic credit: Jessica Black.

The police released a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) following a media query.

The police statement read: “An investigation was completed regarding this matter and has now concluded.

"There are no further actions or proceedings regarding this matter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation is understood to have involved two attendees at the council meeting last June.

One of the alleged parties involved, Lisburn North Independent Councillor Gary Hynds, had previously confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that he was one of the people involved.

The other alleged party did not issue any statement, with a council spokesperson saying: “We have no comment to make.”

The alleged incident also happened after the council had been meeting confidentially so the live-stream of the meeting had been turned off and if any members of the public had been in attendance they would have been asked to leave.

The LDRS contacted NIPSO for an update.

A spokesperson said: “We have received an allegation against a councillor in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. The investigation is ongoing.”