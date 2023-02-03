Lisburn councillor, Jonathan Craig, has criticised the ‘lack of focus’ for his local authority failing to re-develop a former primary school in a deprived community.

Derriaghy primary school, which closed in 2011, was sold some 10 years later to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) for £450,000.

The sale was finalised in early 2022 with the council’s initial plans being scrapped and a new tendering process due to begin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisburn North councillor, Jonathan Craig (DUP) said: “I am deeply concerned and frustrated at the lack of focus for what is a very important development in a deprived community.

The site of the former Derriaghy Primary School. Pic by Google

“There is a lack of focus on the part of the council to achieve what could be a great asset for the local people.

“The prevarication of the Education Authority on this has added to the long time we have now had to wait.

“The idea of the claw back clause is meaningless on this.

“This is something that has crossed ownership to the council for almost two years now and still nothing, they have failed to do anything at all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council headquarters at Lagan Valley Island

“In the end this is not something that is going to put money in the pockets of the council.”

The unused school building has previously fallen foul of anti-social behaviour with an arson attack in 2014.

The local authority is now seeking to engage with a developer for the lands.

A Council spokesperson said: “In December 2021, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council agreed to purchase Derriaghy Primary School as a regeneration site from the Education Authority for £450K. That process was concluded in early 2022.

“To meet local housing and community needs a development brief was advertised, but was inconclusive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Following further market engagement we are currently in active negotiations with several interested parties and will formally be going back to the market with a tender process to redevelop the former primary school site into an attractive and environmentally-friendly space that meets the community needs.“In line with our Community Plan the brief includes community facilities.

“We believe this will enhance the services, opportunities and lives of the residents within the local area.