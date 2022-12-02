A technical study exploring the possibility of a railway line between Armagh City and Portadown will come before councillors in the new year, it has been confirmed.

In January 2022, it was confirmed AECOM had been appointed to carry out a technical study on the proposed Portadown to Armagh City railway line.

At the time, ABC Council’s strategic director of community and growth, Olga Murtagh, said she was hopeful it would be completed within a four-month time frame.

In May this year, the economic development and regeneration committee was told the findings of the draft technical study would be presented to a future meeting of the committee.

Portadown train station. Picture: Google

Speaking at the council’s latest monthly meeting, UUP group leader, Alderman Jim Speers expressed his disappointment that no such presentation had yet been given to the committee.

The Cusher representative also asked when it would be appearing before the committee.

“I want to seek some clarity in relation to the study on the railway line to Armagh,” said Ald Speers. “There was a meeting recently and I was hoping it would make its way to the last economic development committee meeting, it didn’t, but maybe Olga can give us some clarity as to why and tell us when it will.”

Ms Murtagh confirmed AECOM has submitted its draft report to the local authority and told the chamber the report should be presented to members of the economic development and regeneration committee in January.

Alderman Jim Speers

