Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Counsel for a resident in the town’s nationalist Garvaghy Road area insisted full disclosure of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council’s decision-making process is necessary.

Iris Hagan is taking legal action against the local authority after it refused an application for dual Irish and English signs on her street at Woodside Hill. The petition was turned down by the council in October last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Hagan has commenced judicial review proceedings against the decision, claiming a lack of transparency and failure to provide adequate reasons. Her lawyers claim the minutes from meetings of the council’s planning committee where the application was discussed have not been properly disclosed.

Laganside court complex. Photo: National World

At a preliminary hearing on Monday, barrister Jude Bunting KC pressed for any relevant documents. “This is a council that has form in respect of this policy,” he submitted. “(There was) delay in taking the decision, and secrecy in the way the decision was taken.”

Ms Hagan’s challenge is being backed by campaign group Conradh na Gaeilge. According to the Irish language body, the application was turned down despite overwhelming support for bilingual street signs in the area.

Petitions must obtain an initial support of 33% of residents, and then be backed by at least two thirds of households on the electoral register. Campaigners claim the required level of support was obtained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Hagan’s legal representatives contend that the overwhelming majority of residents on her street backed the proposal. The decision reached by the council was irrational and based on opposition among unionist parties to Irish language street signs, it is alleged.

Further grounds of challenge involve claims of discrimination based on political opinion. Legal papers in the case cite the religious and political make-up of residents on the street, describing it as part of a small Catholic/nationalist community in Portadown.

It is further contended that the public were excluded from every stage of the decision-making in breach of a statutory duty.

A barrister for ABC Council told the court the application for dual language signs was the first to reach the second stage of the process under a policy adopted in 2019. He confirmed that the identities and political affiliations of members of the relevant planning committee are a matter of public record.