Portadown filling station and retail store plans approved despite objections

A planning application for a filling station and retail store with access onto the Killycomain Road, Portadown, has been approved despite planning regulations issues, as it is deemed to be an improvement on what was previously envisaged at the location.

The planning application was lodged by Roxborough Plant and Construction Ltd, Moy, on behalf of John Curran, Killyman Street, Moy.

Rarely has a planning application generated so many representations to ABC council, with nearby residents being literally torn over the desirability or otherwise of such a large complex close to a residential area.

In all, 60 letters of objection were lodged – including one from Doug Beattie MLA – citing traffic and noise issues, while 37 were in support, seeing it as a betterment and a boost for the area.

The retail store was considered by ABC planning officers to be the main facility within a complex which will also include a filling station. Credit: ABC planning portal

The development will also include a convenience store, a hot food prep area and deli counter, bulk fuels store, petrol pumps, a canopy, a right-turning lane, a puffin crossing, footpath widening and associated site works.

Planning officers explain in their report that although the proposed development is in breach of a number of planning rules, it has the potential to deliver an enhanced retail offer.

It is also seen as an improvement from previous plans for a local neighbourhood centre comprising of several retail units, an ATM, car parking, associated plant and site works.

Planning officers stated: “Officers are of the opinion that the proposed development would be contrary to the local development plan, on grounds that a retail development is proposed on land zoned for housing.

The Killycomain Road store/filling station will be easily accessible from Killycomain Drive on the other side of the road, with the provision of a puffin crossing (picture taken in June 2022). Credit: Google

“It is also contrary to the SPPS on grounds that a need for retail development at this location has not been adequately demonstrated.

“However, the applicant has a legitimate fall-back position which would involve development of the site for retail purposes, and the current application represents an opportunity for delivering a level of betterment at the site over the fall-back position, especially in relation to retail floorspace, design and impact on amenity.

“Officers are satisfied that any material harm the development would otherwise potentially give rise to, can be offset. On this basis and subject to conditions, it is recommended that planning permission be granted.”

In the interest of residential amenity, a number of restrictions will be imposed.

The retail store and filling station plans are considered to be a betterment on what had initially been envisaged for the Portadown site. Credit: ABC planning portal

These include the following, as outlined in the planning report: “The hours of operation shall be restricted to 7am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday. There shall be no deliveries between the hours of 11pm and 7am.

“The earth removal, foundations and building works required during construction works shall only be carried out between the hours of 7am to 7pm, Monday to Friday, and 7am to 1.30pm on Saturdays, and not at any time on Sundays, Bank or Public Holidays.

“The retailing element of the shop shall only be used in conjunction with the petrol filling station pumps.”

The report states that only convenience goods will be sold, including non-alcoholic drinks.

The convenience store will sell convenience goods. It will also include a hot food prep area and deli counter. Credit: ABC planning portal

Two acoustic fences are also to be erected by way of mitigation, and external lighting will have to be switched off between 11pm and 7am.

HGV service times will exclude peak hours, namely 8.15am to 9.15am, and 5pm to 6pm.

Councillor Peter Lavery (Alliance, Lurgan DEA) asked how the design of the puffin crossing had been arrived at, saying: “There’s a couple of middle islands in the vicinity, and you’ve got the junction of the filling station and the junction of Killycomain Drive, and then the puffin crossing to its western boundary there.

“Given this is maybe going to be a high footfall/high vehicle use area, what was the thought process going in the siting of that puffin junction, and does it meet the various safety criteria?”

A roads engineer replied: “The layout has been designed to take into consideration the needs of the people to get there, whether they’re on foot or driving on the road.

“At present, the right-turn lane into Killycomain Drive is very narrow, so if you’re stopping to turn right into there you’re blocking the traffic along the main road, so that has been widened into the site [and] through-traffic is not obstructed.

The development include a convenience store, petrol pumps, a canopy, a right-turning lane, a puffin crossing, footpath widening and associated site works. Credit: ABC planning portal

“The shop itself has been brought down towards the road, so that if people are walking there they’re not having to walk through the car park, or walk through the petrol station to get into the shop itself. And then the pedestrian crossing has been put in place. There was a crossing there before, so that’s been sited in that location, so that it does guide you. If you’re coming up Killycomain Drive you’re as close to the junction as you can get that crossing to be.”

Referring to the previous plans for a local neighbourhood centre, Cllr Lavery remarked: “Obviously, compared with the historic planning application that was enacted on the site versus this one, there is a clear betterment there know.

“There’s a few schools in the area ... so a lot of people do walk up and down on that road in general.

“I think there is a dire need for a puffin crossing. I remember myself and Councillor Moutray, we were out further down the road, towards the Gilford Road junction, and we were out with some visually-impaired guides, and [it highlighted] the difficulties in crossing busy roads and the necessity of such junctions.

“So taking that into account, the higher acoustic fencing, and those additional limitations on opening hours, it does seem to be a strong betterment, so I’d be leaning to agreeing with approval on this one.”

Councillor Kevin Savage (Sinn Féin, Banbridge DEA) added: “I think that the betterment argument has to play a big part in our considerations.

“So I think with the conditions that have been imposed on it, it’s a betterment for the area and it’ll certainly be an improvement on what could be there.”

The recommendation to approve the planning application was proposed by Councillor Paul Duffy (Sinn Féin, Portadown DEA) and seconded by Cllr Lavery.