Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s first-ever bilingual English-Irish street signs – at Woodside Gardens, Portadown – have been formally approved under the local authority’s Street Naming and Numbering Policy.

The matter was debated at the September 23 monthly meeting of the council, with strong views – for and against – expressed.

Alderman Paul Berry (Independent, Cusher DEA) viewed the recommendation to approve dual language signage as a political move and a waste of money: “I really want to place on record my opposition to this particular decision that has been proposed.

“I believe the English language has primacy, and I believe that’s the only one that should be used on our street signage for quite a number of reasons.

Residents of Woodside Gardens, Portadown, have expressed unanimous support for the provision of bilingual English-Irish street signage where they live. Credit: Google

“I think of the cost implications that this will be across this council. I believe it has been used as a political weapon for many years by those within the republican community.

“I believe it is an increase in the admin time and resources for our officers, and sadly it is a waste of ratepayers’ money in relation to the actual signage going up.

Many Years

“It causes divisions and tensions within our community that we’ve been trying to deal with for so many years, and it is really unfortunate that once again something of this nature is being used to cause division and sow tension within our communities from right across the area.

Ald Paul Berry. Credit: ABC Council

“When one asks our officers in relation to the current street signage that we have in English as to where the signs are, and signs that have been damaged, and signs that have disappeared, we are constantly being told that we don’t have the time and resources to put these signs up, that there’s at least 100 or maybe 200 signs in the waiting list – that’s those signs in English – and then we have something of this nature coming forward.

“At a time when we think of the cost-of-living crisis, I think there are more areas of concern in relation to health and education, and supplying food on the table for families without going down this road. I believe that we should be focusing more on the issues that really do matter.”

Cllr Keith Ratcliffe (TUV, Cusher DEA) expressed similar views: “Firstly, it is divisive. The reality is, in Northern Ireland the Irish language is associated with one section of a divided community. Irish language street signs are not a marker of a shared space, but of a single-identity space.

“Finally, I oppose this proposal because it does a disservice to other minorities, in terms of language other than English.

Cllr Keith Ratcliffe. Credit: ABC Council

“The last census showed that there were 3,551 people whose main language was Polish; 2,611 whose main language was Lithuanian; 1,777 whose main language was Portuguese, 1,469 whose main language was Bulgarian; 468 whose main language was Latvian, and just 429 whose main language was Irish.

“Where is the equality for culture and ethnic diversity of ABC in this proposal? This isn’t about representing anyone’s identity. If it was, we would be looking at Polish, Lithuanian, Portuguese, Bulgarian and Latvian street signs before we looked at the case for Irish ones.

“It’s about culture supremacy, and if this suggestion is accepted it will result in politically-motivated applications right across council, with no regard to cost to the ratepayers.”

Due Process

Cllr Paul Duffy. Credit: ABC Council

Cllr Paul Duffy (Sinn Féin, Portadown DEA) pointed out due process had been adhered to, and other language groups could benefit from the policy on dual signage: “I would be totally the opposite. I applaud these street signs brought forward by a ratepayer.

“Ratepayers in the area have every right, Polish, Lithuanian, Portuguese, if they want to bring street signs forward in their language, they have every right, they are ratepayers, they do live in the borough.

“There is a policy. This policy has been met, it has a high bar, it’s been actually well cleared. I just appreciate their resilience, their patience, while it works its way through the council process.”

Cllr Peter Lavery (Alliance, Lurgan DEA) explained he had been supportive of the dual language signage policy all along: “I would just like to put some facts on the matter. I remember supporting this dual language street sign policy when it was implemented a number of years ago.

“[Cllr Ratcliffe] mentioned the divisive nature of this application. If I recall it was supported by 100% of residents in the street. Cllr Ratcliffe has mentioned other languages. It is worth noting that this is a dual language policy, so any second language other than English could be accepted.

“In terms of politicising, these applications are not made by politicians, they’re made by residents on the street who want them, and I think it’s appropriate that we give them signs, they’ve followed all the processes required.”

Councillor Robbie Alexander. Credit: ABC Council

Alderman Gareth Wilson (DUP, Cusher DEA) felt that the policy on dual language signage, restrictive though it is, was the correct one, and it had been arrived at based on sound legal advice: “My views have been made clear. This issue has been one that has taken an immense amount of time.

“If I cast my mind back to 2018, I think a letter came in about the fact that ABC Council did not have a policy. Rather than just adopt any old policy, I proposed that we did put in a bit of time and effort into trying to get a policy that doesn’t cause the type of mayhem that we’re seeing in Belfast City Council.”

The DUP representative felt the threshold for bilingual street signage approval was too low in Belfast, a situation which he said he had been anxious to avoid in the ABC Borough.

He continued: “This is why this policy has taken so long, to reach a point where it is actually being debated. I suppose in one way it’s a good advert for why we struggle to get Planning committee members, and why they struggle to stay in the committee.

“It’s quite a meaty role, it takes a fair bit of thought and a fair bit of judicious thinking in terms of how we reach these positions. They’re very difficult positions, I’ve made my views clear on it, they haven’t changed, and that’s solely based on the professional legal advice that we’ve had right throughout this process.

“If you look back, people from the opposite benches wanted this matter dealt with quickly. It hasn’t been the case because it’s our duty to consider all the views, not just of the residents but the wider implications of it, and those are then weighted, and a verdict is then given.

“I’m not a person who wants to jeopardise ratepayers’ money. I’m content with my position on that, it’s real and it’s based on reality, and that reality is capably served by the legal advice that we’ve had throughout this process. That’s solely what I go upon.

“I’m not a Portadown councillor, but I’ve approached this with the balance and professionalism I feel it deserves.”

Cllr Thomas O’Hanlon (SDLP, Armagh DEA) pointed out there had been full compliance with the policy on dual language signage: “I’m not a member of the Planning & Regulatory Services committee, but the council has a policy. The policy has been applied fairly. Legal advice is content, and everything has been done proper and above board.”

Members’ Decision

Head of Building Control, Tom Lavery confirmed: “Yes, the application was made. It has gone through the rigours of the policy, but ultimately, it’s a members’ decision at the end of the day, as to whether or not to approve or not.”

Cllr Robbie Alexander (Alliance, Craigavon DEA) applauded what he saw as a move promoting language diversity: “From a speech and language perspective, often children who can actually speak more than one language tend to actually do better in terms of language and language and comprehension.

“And I think it should be something that we should be actually encouraging for people to share languages, share cultures and that will be my point.

“And certainly we have a lot of people from other European countries, and they’re perfectly entitled to make applications for dual language street signs. And just for the record, the census also showed there were 71,900 Irish speakers in this country as well.”

The recommendation to approve bilingual signage at Woodside Gardens was then adopted. Woodside Gardens being a small residential area, only two bilingual signs will be provided, at a cost of £250 each.

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter