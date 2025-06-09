Planning consent has been granted for the extensive refurbishment of a listed 19th-century cottage which is currently in a bad state of disrepair, with a view to making it habitable again.

The single-storey cottage fronts a country road at 28 Cushenny Road, approximately three miles outside Portadown, and the planning application was lodged on behalf of Donal McKeever, who lives at 26 Cushenny Road.

ABC Planning officers explain in their report: “The site contains a single-storey cottage fronting the road, constructed in cob, stone and brick, with a thatch roof under tin.

“Behind the cottage are two historic agricultural buildings / barns constructed using the same materials as the cottage, with their position forming a courtyard to the rear of the cottage.

This 19th-century listed cottage, on the Cushenny Road, outside Portadown, is going to be extensively refurbished. Credit: Google

“A design and access statement has been submitted with the proposal, in accordance with [the relevant] sections of the Planning Act (NI) 2011, which requires that all listed building consent applications are to be accompanied by a design and access statement.

“The statement explains how the proposed works are [to be] achieved through careful and sensitive restoration of this listed dwelling, in order to bring it up to an acceptable living standard.

“Officers consider the design and access statement to be very comprehensive and covers every detail of the proposed works.

“The general layout of the cottage will be retained, however it is proposed to remove the existing non-historic / non-original timber boarding partition between the two bedrooms to the northern end, and construct a new en-suite to serve a single bedroom.

The cottage currently has four separate rooms, along with a barn at the back. Image: Design ID

“The existing kitchen will be divided in two to provide a kitchen and separate shower room / bathroom. The remaining rooms, that is the living/dining, entrance hall and remaining south-facing bedroom, will be retained as existing.

“The historic thatch roof covering is to be retained along with the existing roof timbers (rafters, purlins, ceiling joists, etc.), where these are structurally sound and not rotten / defective. The existing corrugated tin roof sheeting is also to be retained and made good.

“Other aspects of the work involve new electrics and plumbing (including heating system) throughout, and new external drainage, including the installation of a wastewater treatment plant.

“It is assessed that as there are no major structural works proposed, the overall essential character of the subject dwelling and its setting would be retained, and its features of special interest would remain intact and unimpaired.

A structural survey report, submitted with the planning application, gives a measure of the poor condition of the listed cottage. Photo: Design ID

“The use as a dwelling will continue, with the aim of the proposed works to bring the dwelling up to a habitable standard.

“Officers, in consultation with HED (Historic Environment Division) are content that sufficient justification has been provided to allow the proposed works.”

A September 2024 structural survey report, submitted by Design ID, outlined that the main cottage is constructed of an earth wall. The roof covering was historically thatch, with a corrugated tin roof installed over at some point in the past 50 years.

“The Public Records Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) Historical Maps indicate the cottage [was] constructed between 1846 and 1862.

“There are two significant structural defects identified for immediate repair within the cottage, and a number of smaller defects that would fall under general maintenance, to include removal of cement mortar and re-plastering and rendering externally, to protect the earth wall from the weather,” the report said.