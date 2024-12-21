Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following a successful scheme which saw the removal of the ‘peace fence’ at Margretta Park, in Lurgan, four years ago, progress has been made towards removing an interface wall at the bottom of Water Street in Portadown.

Addressing councillors at the December meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council, head of Community Development, Ruth Allen commented: “The Community Development Department has been responsible for working alongside the Department of Justice to manage the Interfaces Programme in our borough.

“Historically, there have been three interface sites that we’ve been engaged in working on to reach consensus with local residents, regarding them being decommissioned as security structures through removal, replacement or re-imaging.

“We can now advise that positive progress has been made with the Water Street structure.

It is hoped that the interface wall at the bottom of Water Street, Portadown, will be removed, following consultation with all stakeholders. Credit: Google

“Acquisition of the properties in Water Street by a private developer has provided the opportunity to consider removal of the structure as an inherent part of the planned regeneration of properties in the street.

“Engagement is taking place with local community representatives, and all are in favour of the removal being progressed accordingly.

“The Department have communicated to us in writing that the option exists for the two small fences on council land to be retained. The fencing is in good condition and is appropriate to a non-security-related function.

“Adoption would necessitate the exploration of a transfer of ownership of the fences from the Department of Justice to Council.”

While it is hoped that the interface wall in Water Street, Portadown will be removed, smaller fencing on council land will be retained. Credit: ABC Council

Councillor Paul Duffy (Sinn Féin, Portadown DEA) said he was pleased with the progress to date on this issue.

“I’m happy to propose. I just want to put on record my thanks to Ruth, Alison [Clenaghan, Community Services manager) and in particular Rhonda Abraham (from the ABC Policing & Community Safety Partnership) for all the work they’ve done in and around these peace walls, the meetings with all the community.

“A particular thanks to all the communities from both sides who have engaged meaningfully," he said.

“I know the Department of Justice have strung them along a bit there, but hopefully when they re-engage this time they’ll be a lot more determined to listen to the communities, on what the communities want.”

The proposal for a transfer of ownership of the fences, as part of the Interfaces Programme, was seconded by Councillor Julie Flaherty (UUP, Portadown DEA).

Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath (DUP, Portadown DEA) stressed the need for proper engagement with all community stakeholders on this issue: “It’s good to see this moving forward and it’s an exciting development for this part of Portadown.

“I concur with the comments that already have been made. It’s an exciting project but let’s remember, those peace walls are there for a reason, and when they come down – which we all support – we need to make sure that all parties are engaged on each side of the community.

“We need to make sure, when we move into these discussions on the peace walls and the peace lines, that all parties are brought into the discussion in all communities.”

In Margretta Park, the fence was removed four years ago and replaced with lower-level, open-access fencing and environmental improvements, following successful community engagement.

Aside form Margretta Park in Lurgan and Water Street in Portadown, the third interface site which the council is seeking progress on as part of the Interfaces Programme is Corcrain Road, Portadown.