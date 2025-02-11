The congregation of a Portadown church will soon enjoy significantly enhanced facilities, with the erection of an annexe / extension over two storeys.

A new children’s room is set to be constructed at Newmills Presbyterian Church on Moss Bank Road, with the current one to be demolished to make way for the church extension.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon planning officers wrote in their report: “The extension annexe takes the form of a basic rectangle. The ground-floor elements comprise of a children’s room, with toilet facility and storage; a lift to serve the first floor; a staircase to the first-floor accommodation.

“The first floor comprises a welcome / fellowship area with coffee-making facility, which will be open during the day and in evenings when organisations meet; additional universally accessible toilet facility; a lift to serve the annexe, which can also serve the existing church building first-floor level (church level).

Newmills Presbyterian Church and its proposed annexe. Credit: ABC planning portal

“The church halls are accessed from the main car park. The existing children’s room will be demolished to enable the provision of the new annexe. This will ensure that all rooms on the upper level of the site are on the same level.

“The proposed annexe adjoins the existing church. The main entrance to the church building will remain as the main entrance to the church, and the existing entrance to the north east of the church building will also be retained.”

Officers said they consider the design and finishes are “practical for the intended purpose, and in keeping with the character and appearance of established church buildings”.