Portadown is topping the list of areas across the whole Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough for the most reported incidents of fly-tipping.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures for July reveal that 315 such incidents were reported in that month alone in Portadown, as compared to 183 reports in Lurgan, 181 in Armagh, and 52 in Banbridge.

Councillor Kyle Moutray has expressed dismay at the figures showing Portadown to be by far top of the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the 2021 District Electoral Area Census, Banbridge has a population of 34,943, while Portadown has 32,933 residents, and the fact that Portadown exceeded Banbridge six times over in July, when it comes to reported incidents of fly-tipping, was not lost on the DUP representative.

Four individuals have received £400 fines for fly-tipping offences at Craigwell Avenue, in Portadown. Credit: Google

The Portadown councillor commented at the latest monthly meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council: “These figures confirm what I suspected previously.

“Since the last update in 2023 on fly-tipping figures, the number of reported incidents has increased right across the borough. That should alarm everyone in this chamber.

“But what stands out to me is the scale of the issue in Portadown specifically, with 315 complaints logged compared to just 52 in Banbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s six times more reports in Portadown than in Banbridge, a similar-sized town, and I think that speaks volumes of where we’re at with the problem.

Cllr Kyle Moutray. Photo: ABC Council

“It’s grossly unfair that our ratepayers continue to foot the bill for the actions of those who show no respect for local communities, and the communities they live in.

“I do acknowledge that Council is considering a number of actions in relation to this, and I welcome that. I hope we have progress on that front.

“There needs to be clear, open and honest dialogue with all parties involved, and where necessary, appropriate enforcement measures need to take place. If tenants won’t take responsibility, then the landlords and agencies who profit from these properties should. I think that’s a common-sense position and I hope we can find commonality on that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This situation has been unacceptable for far too long, and a change in approach is well overdue.”

The relevant agenda item explained that ABC Council is being proactive in seeking to address the fly-tipping issue: “In July 2023, Council agreed to set the Fixed Penalty Fine at the maximum permitted amount of £400, the payment of which would discharge the liability for prosecution of the offence.

“Where evidence has been obtained that meets the threshold for prosecution, enforcement action has been taken.

“The council can retain the right not to serve a fixed penalty for a suspected offence, and instead seek a prosecution in the magistrate’s court, for example where the offence is deemed particularly serious or aggravated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the fly-tipping Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) powers were set in July 2023, investigations by the Council’s Clean Neighbourhoods team led to the issuing of 59 £400 FPNs for fly-tipping, and 115 FPNs at £150 for litter across the borough.

“In addition, a further 22 court prosecutions have been obtained, 10 for incorrect presentation of waste and 12 for fly-tipping.”

The areas which have attracted the highest number of £400 FPNs for fly-tipping between July 2023 and July 2025 are Craigwell Avenue, Portadown (four FPNs); Glenavon Lane, Lurgan (three FPNs); Barrack Hill, Armagh (two FPNs); and Armagh Recycling Centre (15 FPNs).