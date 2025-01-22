Power to the people causes council u-turn for Max the dog

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A potentially life-saving council U-turn for Max the dog has been forced by a “power to the people” moment.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) councillors were provided with a confidential update by council CEO David Burns at a recent meeting.

The meeting behind closed doors was held to inform and approve a change of direction to co-operate with the USPCA on agreeing a third party assessor of the dog, as originally proposed by deputy environment chairperson, Gary Hynds.

USPCA chief executive, Nora Smith spoke to the LDRS saying: “This is a real power to the people moment for Max.

Campaigners are trying to save Max the dog. Pic credit: LDRS

“His welfare has really caught the hearts of the public and without their support we would probably already have a very tragic outcome for Max.

“I would like to acknowledge the support of the public who through public outcry, demonstrations, contacting their local councillors, signing petitions and making donations, have given Max the opportunity to potentially live the life that he deserves.”

Over 13,000 people have now signed an online petition so save Max with almost 300 people turning out in a public protest at the council headquarters at Lagan Valley Island on Saturday January 18.

Suspected Pit Bull puppy, ‘Max’, was found in Dundonald in early December 2024 and has been kept on death row since awaiting to be euthanised after two council dog wardens deemed he was a banned type under Breed Specific Legislation (BSL).

Lisburn Councillor Gary Hynds and Max. Pic credit: LDRS

A third party assessor was brought over from England by the council and assessed Max as a nine month old Pit Bull type breed.

However, the assessor had not been agreed with the USPCA, which generated a potential legal challenge delivered in chambers to Lagan Valley Island.

More than £10,000 has since been raised as campaigners and the USPCA began to engage in a legal route to fight Max’s case.

The LDRS understands that a letter signed by at least nine cross party elected reps has called for an emergency meeting of the council following an email of concern from environment chairperson Pat Catney. That demand is still live despite the agreement to work with the USPCA as councillors want answers to the handling of Max’s assessment.

CEO of USPCA, Nora Smith who is spoken out in a bid to save Max. Pic credit: Darren Kidd

The USPCA chief added: “Although the council has not been in contact with the us at this time, I understand that they will now work with us to agree a truly independent non-affiliated third party assessor for Max.

“We believe that the BSL now needs repealed. It is not about the look of a dog that should determine its fate, but its actions and ultimately that is the responsibility of the owner.”

A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said: “The council continues to give careful consideration to the case of the abandoned dog, known as Max. Members attended an urgent meeting on Monday evening to discuss the latest position and next steps.

“We are continuing to engage closely with the USPCA and it has been agreed that a further assessment will be conducted by one of their recommended experts as soon as possible.

"Max remains safe and well and no further action is currently planned.”