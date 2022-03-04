Proposal for 13 new social homes in Portadown

Submitted by agent Rolston Architects on behalf of applicant Arbour Housing, the application seeks permission to build 10 three-person, two-bedroom semi-detached homes, two five-person three-bedroom semi-detached homes and one five-person three-bedroom wheelchair house at lands 50m north west of 34-36 Ballyoran Manor.

According to the application form, the 0.5 hectare site is currently a greenfield and any foul sewage collected at the site will be disposed of via the mains. It is also noted the application makes minor amendments to house types approved in 2007, with no changes to the proposed road layout.