Proposal for 13 new social homes in Portadown

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planners are currently considering an application to bring 13 social homes to Portadown.

By Adam Morton, Local Democracy Reporter
Friday, 4th March 2022, 10:29 am

Submitted by agent Rolston Architects on behalf of applicant Arbour Housing, the application seeks permission to build 10 three-person, two-bedroom semi-detached homes, two five-person three-bedroom semi-detached homes and one five-person three-bedroom wheelchair house at lands 50m north west of 34-36 Ballyoran Manor.

According to the application form, the 0.5 hectare site is currently a greenfield and any foul sewage collected at the site will be disposed of via the mains. It is also noted the application makes minor amendments to house types approved in 2007, with no changes to the proposed road layout.

Lodged on Friday, January 28 and validated on Friday, February 4, the standard consultation period will close on Tuesday, March 15 with the application advertised until Friday, March 18.

Craigavon Civic Centre. Picture: Google

