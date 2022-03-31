Proposal to use Dunluce Centre sale proceeds for Parker Avenue pitch upgrade

Cllr John McAuley

Portrush Youths FC said they were forced to halt training in February of this year due to the condition of playing facilities at the Council-run Parker Avenue site.

Speaking at the time, club Chairman Jason Quigley compared the pitch to a ‘swamp’ and added: “We face the same issue every winter and nothing is ever done about it and we are paying for the privilege of playing on this.

“As if the playing surface isn’t bad enough, every night before training we have to go around and clean up the dog foul and broken glass because people use the area we train on as a walkway.”

Now a Ballymoney councillor has proposed that part of the proceeds of the sale of the Dunluce Centre be reinvested in upgrading the Portrush facilities.

And, the Portrush Youths management are calling on other councillors to back the proposal.

DUP Cllr John McAuley, seconded by Portstewart DUP councillor Mark Fielding, has tabled a notice of motion with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council which reads:

“That Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council commits to reinvest a portion of the proceeds from the recent sale of the Dunluce Centre in order to upgrade the facilities at Parker Avenue in order to ensure that they are up to a safe and suitable standard for all weather training and match play.

“These upgrades must include floodlighting, installation of an artificial pitch surface and action to address long running safety concerns with traffic management including poor visibility at night.”