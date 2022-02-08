Proposed Carn petrol station could attract more than 2,000 vehicles daily

Lodged by agent J Aidan Kelly Ltd on behalf of applicant Derrygavad Holdings Ltd, the application seeks to build a petrol filling station and forecourt canopy with associated shop, service facilities and associated site works at lands south of 18 Carn Business Park.

A planning design and access statement submitted with the application notes the petrol station would have eight bays accommodating five pumps and an associated 530sq m services building containing retail and café/hot deli facilities.

It also notes that previous a planning application has already been granted for the site with the primary focus of this application to reconfigure the layout and arrangement of the approved petrol filling station and increase the floor space of the ancillary retail unit.

Carn Road, Craigavon. Picture: Google

Explaining the need for the proposed development, the statement says the application site is sequentially preferable within the catchment and will provide for an identified need within the local area.

The application form notes the site is currently undeveloped and claims the surface water that collects as a result of the development will be disposed of via the public system.

In total there will be 533m2 of floor space created by the development with 325m2 dedicated to sales, 26m2 dedicated to office space, 94m2 dedicated to storage and 88m2 dedicated to ancillary use.

A transport assessment form submitted with the application notes the development is likely to generate more than 30 vehicle movements per hour.

It is anticipated there will be a total of 2,567 trips to the site on a daily basis. This will consist of 1,979 vehicles, 28 taxis, 42 freight vehicles, 12 cyclists, 499 pedestrians and seven public transport vehicles.

This estimate has been produced using the TRICS database using the petrol filling station category and subcategories to generate trip rates for the proposed development.

The transport assessment form also explains peak traffic is expected between 9am and 10am and between 5pm and 6pm on weekdays.

Received on Friday, December 17, the application was validated on Friday, January 14. The neighbour consultation period will expire on Monday, February 21 and the standard consultation period will expire on Friday, February 25.