Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson told the committee the Sixmilewater River runs west and south of the site at Nursery Park, Muckamore, Antrim. She reported the proposed location of the apartment building has been amended and additional landscaping has been proposed.

Planning agent David Donaldson said that issues raised at a Planning Committee meeting in October have been addressed.

A report to the committee said: “DfI Rivers’ consultation response was received on 22nd January 2024 confirming that the building, timber walkway and car parking area have all been lifted out of the floodplain. The amenity space remains within the floodplain which is considered acceptable.

Proposed apartment development. Image: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

“DfI Rivers advise that there remains a residual risk due to the proximity to the river and recommends that the applicant develops an emergency flood and evacuation plan and erects signage to warn of potential flooding.”

Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth asked if an old building on the site would be removed.

Mr Donaldson explained it will have to be removed as it was fire-damaged and is in “poor condition”. He went on to say the proposed building will be “lifted” a metre so that future occupants will be protected by a higher floor level.

Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE proposed the committee accepted the recommendation to approve the application seconded by Threemilewater DUP Cllr Sam Flanagan.

Planning permission was granted following a vote with seven councillors in favour and two against.