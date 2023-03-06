Cookstown SDLP Councillor Kerri Martin has welcomed a £12.9 million investment in wastewater treatment works in Cookstown.

Councillor Martin said today: “At a recent special Mid Ulster District Council meeting with NI Water I welcomed the £12.9 million investment into our wastewater treatment works in Cookstown.

“The SDLP have regularly been pressing for increased investment in our wastewater infrastructure.

“Significant numbers of constituents have been in touch with me over the last few years regarding the difficulties they have had with getting a house in their hometown due to the lack of capacity for wastewater treatment.

“This failure of infrastructure has stifled development and limited the number of new builds which could have been built in the town.

“This new investment is therefore great news for local people.

“I also welcome the commitment on two-way communication between NI Water and housing developers during both the planning and construction phases of new developments.

“We have seen the difficulties in developments in Cookstown in the past which have caused heartbreak to so many would-be house purchasers.

“Improved communication at all stages of new developments will help avoid these problems in future.

“The SDLP will continue to lobby for much-needed investment in our wastewater infrastructure to lower the restriction this currently imposes on development in rural areas.”

NI Water representatives told the meeting that during the Price Control 21 period (2021/22 – 2026/27) the Mid Ulster District Council area will benefit from ca. £96m in capital investment in upgrading Water and Wastewater assets.

