£2 million play park investment gets underway across Antrim and Newtownabbey
This exciting project kicked off earlier this year with the opening of the brand new Mallusk Play Park, which has proven to be a popular hit with families over the summer. Work on King’s Park Play Park is nearing completion, while construction at Rathcoole Diamond is due to be completed in time for a planned opening in October.
Among the upgrades in this borough-wide programme are the eagerly awaited Hazelbank Play Park, where work is scheduled to begin later this month, and Jordanstown Loughshore Play Park, where construction is already well underway.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, said: “I’m thrilled for the children and families across our borough who will benefit from this £2 million investment in play facilities. Our goal is to create vibrant, inclusive spaces where children can be active, explore and grow.
"These play parks are about so much more than just fun, they are spaces for friendship, physical activity and where social skills are nurtured.
"Importantly, this investment includes some accessible equipment to ensure that play is open to all. Supporting the wellbeing and development of our young people through high-quality play spaces is a priority for our council.”