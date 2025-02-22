£20m housing development plans launched in Lisburn for public consultation ahead of full planning application

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 12:53 BST

Plans for a £20 million housing development at a former Lisburn car show room have been publicly launched

Banbridge developers, Lotus Homes, has submitted notice to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) about the scheme ahead of full planning application, which is expected in March.

Designs for the former Charles Hurst show room on the Belfast Road, Lisburn are now on display with an online public consultation open until March 12.

Lotus Homes managing director, Martin Tumilty said: ”We are pleased to present our plans for much-needed new homes in this area of Lisburn, representing an investment of £20 million by Lotus Homes.

Lotus Homes Managing Director Martin Tumilty (right) and Residential Director Sam Elliott (left) at the site of the proposed new homes on Belfast Road, Lisburn. Pic credit: Lotus HomesLotus Homes Managing Director Martin Tumilty (right) and Residential Director Sam Elliott (left) at the site of the proposed new homes on Belfast Road, Lisburn. Pic credit: Lotus Homes
Lotus Homes Managing Director Martin Tumilty (right) and Residential Director Sam Elliott (left) at the site of the proposed new homes on Belfast Road, Lisburn. Pic credit: Lotus Homes

“The construction of these new homes will see the creation of 50 construction jobs.

“This site is conveniently located in close proximity to Hilden train station and a number of high quality facilities, making it an ideal location for those seeking a home in this popular area.

"We look forward to showcasing our proposals for Belfast Road to the local community.”

