Crumlin. Pic submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have paved the way for environmental improvements to streets in Whiteabbey and Crumlin.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors have approved the appointment of a consultancy team at a cost of £250,000 as the first step in the provision of new paving and kerbs, street lighting, street furniture and landscaping.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the borough council’s Economic Development Committee, Steven Norris, deputy director of regeneration and infrastructure, explained: “The council, working alongside the Department for Communities (DfC), have undertaken a number of pieces of work in relation to environmental improvements that can be carried out across the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have identified two potential schemes of public realm improvement that may be able to be carried out in Whiteabbey village and Crumlin town centre over the coming years.”

The officer went on to say 90 per cent of the cost of the projects is expected to be funded by DfC.

Commenting on the proposal, Threemilewater DUP Alderman Stephen Ross said: “Whiteabbey village, we have spoken about a one-way system for a number of years and trying to bring that cafe culture back to Whiteabbey and need to expand the footpaths. Will this be part of this project?”

Mr Norris replied: “My understanding is that the DfI (Department for Infrastructure) has assessed the viability of a one-way system in Whiteabbey village and deemed that the project would not be feasible given the impact on the Shore Road and traffic flow throughout the village with schools and other amenties in such close proximity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If that is their position, what we seek to do through public realm is maximise where we can, areas of the village itself that lend themselves to cafe culture. We would be working with businesses in Whiteabbey to try to explore that.”

Ald Ross commented: “It makes Whiteabbey two different zones because you are incapable of walking from one end of the village to the other end of the village because of the lack of footpaths.

“It would be really interesting to see how they actually make it one area so that we can actually go from one end of the town to the town safely for this amount of money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antrim SDLP Councillor Roisin Lynch proposed accepting the recommendation to appoint a consultancy team.

“I really welcome Whiteabbey village but also Crumlin that the public realm work starts there and enhance it as one of our towns.”

Cllr Lynch’s proposal was seconded by Airport DUP Ald Matthew Magill.

Separately at the same meeting, councillors agreed to accept funding of £358k from DfC to support the Small Areas Revitalisation Programme which is aimed at delivering small-scale enhancements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed scheme will focus on sites in Antrim and Newtownabbey at Halls Entry and Lough Road Car Park, Pogue’s Entry, Antrim; Harrier Way entry and North End, Ballyclare; Cashell’s Lane, Randalstown and community garden and lane, Crumlin. The council will contribute £40k to the scheme.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter