Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have approved a pay rise for themselves despite an objection from the SDLP

Councillors are eligible for a basic allowance of £16,394 per annum set by the Department for Communities under the Local Government Finance Act (Northern Ireland) 2011 and the Local Government (Payments to Councillors) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2019.

The sum is an increase from the current allowance of £15,757 per annum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A dependants’ carers’ allowance is also available as well as travel and meal allowances for out of town business. A payment of 65 pence per mile by car is available as well as 45 pence per mile by electric car, 24 pence per mile by motorcycle and 20 pence per mile by pedal cycle.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council debated councillors' pay rise.

Special responsibility allowances have increased by four per cent and are applied according to the size of the borough’s population.

However in May 2021, it was recommended by the borough council that proposals in a consultant’s review of special allowance payments which took into account allowances paid by other councils, be implemented.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The review showed that mayors in other council areas could receive an annual allowance between £10,000 and £34,800, their deputies between £5,000 and £9,021 and committee chairs between £1,061 and £8,844.

Addressed Inconsistencies

A spokesperson for the council said previously: “The report was evidence-based, addressed inconsistencies and aligned the allowances paid more closely with those paid by other councils.”

Speaking at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Policy and Governance Committee, on Tuesday evening, Dunsilly SDLP Councillor Ryan Wilson said: “As councillors, we have a responsibility to serve our constituents and to act in their best interests. This means being mindful of their financial wellbeing and the impact that our decisions may have on them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As we all know, the past year has been a challenging time for many families. The inflationary pressures have taken a toll on the economy and have left many people struggling to make ends meet.

“With that in mind, it is imperative that we show empathy and understanding for their situation, especially as we consider our district rate in less than a week’s time that could impact their bills.

“As councillors, we have a duty to represent the interests of our constituents and to make decisions that will benefit them.

“Accepting a pay rise at this time would send the wrong message to our community. It would suggest that we are not fully aware of the difficulties that they are facing, or that we are not making a real effort to reduce the burden on their wallets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Moreover, it would be a direct contradiction to the very reason why we would even consider raising rates in the first place, which is to provide essential services and infrastructure to our community. Any increase in our own pay would only serve to undermine the legitimacy of this increase in rates and would be a disservice to our constituent.

“In light of these considerations, I strongly urge my fellow councillors to reject any notion of giving ourselves a pay rise in these trying times. Instead, let us show our solidarity with our ratepayers and demonstrate our commitment to acting in their best interests.”

Grabbing Headlines

However, Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb accused Cllr Wilson of “grabbing headlines by proposing refusal of payment”. He asked if the councillor is receiving the maximum payment or if he has refused to take previous increases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Wilson said that his financial situation is his “own personal business” in terms of decisions he has taken over the years in terms of reducing his councillor income. He went on to say that allowances are published on an annual basis and he invited Cllr Webb to look at the sum he has received over the years.

He noted that council officers would need to identify a further £30k in their calculations to cover the proposed increase.

Cllr Webb pointed out that the pay increase for councillors is an “independent assessment”. He added that any member who wished to forego the rise could do so.

“I understand that all 40 of us are being paid the maximum,” he remarked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seconding the recommendation that the scheme of allowances payable to councillors be approved, Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster said if any member does not wish to avail of the rise, they could give it back.

He reiterated that the rise was agreed by an independent body.