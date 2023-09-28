A £6.5m public realm scheme to “reinvigorate” Glengormley town centre has been approved at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The environmental scheme, which is due to commence next spring/summer, will extend along Antrim Road, Ballyclare Road, Lilian Bland Community Park, Hightown Road, Farmley Road, Carnmoney Road, Church Road, Farrier Court, Glenwell Road, Church Way and Tramways Centre.

Improvements will see resurfacing of existing footpaths and spaces with new roadside kerbs; new/replacement tree planting; new/replacement feature lighting; new/replacement railings and walls; new/replacement street furniture and realignment of pedestrian crossings and parking areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal includes the existing pedestrian link between Antrim Road and car park to the rear of Tramways Shopping Centre.

Glengormley town centre. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Planning officer Alicia Leathem told the committee the development would take place over “a considerable section”, an area of 2.66 hectares. Councillors also heard the project will be delivered by the council in association with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads and the Department for Communities.

Resurfacing in the town centre proposes the use of natural stone paving materials with contrasting coloured granite kerbs and trims to define footpaths. New LED street lighting columns will be situated to “respect frontages of buildings and maintain a clear thoroughfare on pavements”.

Street Furniture

A range of street furniture is proposed which includes seating, planters, water refill stations, bollards and litter bins also “suitably located so as to respect the frontages of buildings”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A planning officer’s report to the committee says: “Overall, it is considered that the design, lay-out and appearance of the proposed environmental improvement works are sympathetic to its surroundings.

“Inconvenience to pedestrians and road users will be experienced during the construction works, however, given the nature of the proposal, it is envisaged that this will be done in stages.

“It is unlikely that there will be any significant detrimental impact on nearby commercial premises operating within the project area.”

It was noted that DfI Roads has indicated no objection to the proposal. No parking spaces will be lost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown commented that issues have been raised over materials used in public realm schemes in other towns amid cleaning difficulties. Cllr Archibald-Brown was advised there are sealants which can be applied to surfaces when paving is being laid.

Threemilewater DUP Cllr Sam Flanagan proposed the committee accepted the recommendation to approve the scheme, seconded by Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell. The proposal was then approved unanimously.

In a statement after the meeting, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Mark Cooper BEM said: “This ambitious public realm scheme is an important part of the council’s strategy to regenerate our towns and communities. It will support investment as well as economic development, and is an exciting development for the area.

“We’re committed to making our town centres more visually attractive and appealing for visitors and residents alike. This far-reaching scheme is a great example of this work.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Planning Committee chair Cllr Robert Foster said: “These enhancements will be an asset to a busy hub at the heart of the community in Glengormley and will complement the ongoing works already under way to enhance the area.”