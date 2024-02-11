Recommendation for Mid Ulster councillors to approve plans for housing development at Loup
The planning application has been lodged by Manor Architects in Moneymore, on behalf of Mr K. Scullion, Loup Road, Moneymore.
With 10 envisaged dwellings on a one-hectare site, the planning officers note: “This density sits comfortably within the surrounding developments, where the nearby development of Nenagh Place has five dwellings on a site of 0.4ha, giving density of 12.5 per hectare.”
The report also states: “When developed, the site will have good access along the Loup Road, where the public footpath has recently been extended and which will connect through to the site, thereby providing an acceptable movement pattern, including walking and cycling, which will enable occupants to access public transport routes and the public network system.
“The notional concept plan indicates the provision of a total of 10 dwellings split between the two parts of the site, four dwellings on the northern portion and six on the southern portion.
“The lands in question are contained within two separate parcels on opposite sides of the public road.
“There is no requirement for the provision of public open space. This arrangement has the potential to provide for all dwellings to have adequate private amenity space.”