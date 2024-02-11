Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The planning application has been lodged by Manor Architects in Moneymore, on behalf of Mr K. Scullion, Loup Road, Moneymore.

With 10 envisaged dwellings on a one-hectare site, the planning officers note: “This density sits comfortably within the surrounding developments, where the nearby development of Nenagh Place has five dwellings on a site of 0.4ha, giving density of 12.5 per hectare.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report also states: “When developed, the site will have good access along the Loup Road, where the public footpath has recently been extended and which will connect through to the site, thereby providing an acceptable movement pattern, including walking and cycling, which will enable occupants to access public transport routes and the public network system.

Planning officers at Mid Ulster District Council have issued a recommendation to approve plans for a housing development at Loup Road, Loup, Moneymore. Picture: unsplash

“The notional concept plan indicates the provision of a total of 10 dwellings split between the two parts of the site, four dwellings on the northern portion and six on the southern portion.

“The lands in question are contained within two separate parcels on opposite sides of the public road.