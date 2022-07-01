Refugee welcome event

Organised to assist refugees who have sought sanctuary in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, the event was well attended by people who have fled the conflict in their home countries of Syria, and more recently Ukraine.

A range of statutory and community agencies took part, providing advice, support and useful information about local services to help those who have been displaced from their own countries.

Speaking after attending the event, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “Ballymoney was one of the first areas in Northern Ireland to welcome refugees, particularly those arriving from Ukraine. This information event provided a one-stop-shop for them, highlighting statutory and communities support services, while providing an important opportunity for those who have recently arrived here to meet with others who share their position and make new social connections.

“It was particularly timely to hold this event to coincide with the annual Refugee Week campaign, which this year was themed around ‘healing’. Those who attended could participate in a drop-in creative arts workshop as well, which I hoped help to assist them explore their own emotions and support their journey towards healing.”

The event was organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations Team as part of the Exploring Cultural Diversity programme. The programme receives financial support through Executive Office District Council’s Good Relations Programme, as part of the wider Together: Building a United Community.

For more information please email [email protected]

1. Some of those who attended the event alongside an interpreter Photo Sales

2. Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations Officer Gerard McIlroy, Manager of Limavady Volunteer Centre Ashleen Schenning, Ciara McNickle from Causeway Volunteer Centre, Good Relations Manager Patricia Harkin, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace, Good Relations Officer Dearbhaile Hutchinson and participants who attended the information event for refugees Photo Sales

3. Sergeant Wendy Nixon (PSNI), the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace, Crime Prevention Officer Judith Lavery, Stephen Collins, Neighbourhood Police Officer, and Ashleen Schenning, Manager of Limavady Volunteer Centre pictured at the information event held in Ballymoney Town Hall Photo Sales

4. Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Home Safety Officer Nick Moffett, and Lisa McAuley, Lecturer at Northern Regional College, who attended the information event for refugees held in Ballymoney Town Hall Photo Sales