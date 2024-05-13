Renovation plans for Portrush restaurant
A recent planning application seeks approval for “retention of the existing public WC external structure, repositioning and extension of the kitchen block and roof terrace/addition of staff facilities, and external fire escape staircase from roof terrace” at Shanty’s restaurant, which opened at the Portrush’s Lansdowne shelter in 2022.
A Design and Access Statement, originally put forward by agents Jones Architects in 2022, said the building’s original use was that of a “modest lifeboat station and is recorded as a Grade B2 listed structure”.
The statement added: “It is a gabled building with a slipway leading out to the sea, constructed in 1860, and is regarded as having an important social history context.”
“It is a good example of the modest type of structures built throughout Ireland to house lifeboats in the mid-nineteenth century.
“Following its abandonment as a lifeboat station, the building was primarily used for WC provision. The remainder of the ground floor and entire first floor were given over to storage rooms.”