Plans for renovations at a restaurant at a former lifeboat shelter in Portrush have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A recent planning application seeks approval for “retention of the existing public WC external structure, repositioning and extension of the kitchen block and roof terrace/addition of staff facilities, and external fire escape staircase from roof terrace” at Shanty’s restaurant, which opened at the Portrush’s Lansdowne shelter in 2022.

A Design and Access Statement, originally put forward by agents Jones Architects in 2022, said the building’s original use was that of a “modest lifeboat station and is recorded as a Grade B2 listed structure”.

A planning application to make amendments to Shanty's restaurant, which was converted from a former lifeboat shelter in 2022, was recently submitted to the council. Picture: Design and Access Statement/ Jones Architects.

The statement added: “It is a gabled building with a slipway leading out to the sea, constructed in 1860, and is regarded as having an important social history context.”

“It is a good example of the modest type of structures built throughout Ireland to house lifeboats in the mid-nineteenth century.