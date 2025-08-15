Residents are urged to help ‘put the heart back into Carryduff’

Carryduff residents are being asked to help put the “heart back into the village” as Council officials decide how to spend around £3 million on a public realm project in the area.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has launched a public consultation process on future plans for the area’s ‘highways and byways’.

The “substantial” investment will look to enhance Carryduff with the Co Down location said to be on a “feel good factor” following a recent commercial boost.

Corporate committee chairperson, Cllr Brian Higginson spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) on a “boost” for the local community.

Cllr Brian Higginson at the Carryduff public consultation in Lough Moss leisure centre. Pic credit: LDRS

He said: "As a councillor for the area, this will be a massive boost and add to the feel good factory that we have experienced with the recent opening of the Lidl store just last year.

“We want to regenerate the Carryduff area and to put the heart back into Carryduff.

“We are starting to see the regeneration of Carryduff and now the public realm works will enhance the village for its residents and hopefully attract more footfall to the area.

“The investment will be fairly substantial, but there has not been a figure fixed on it at this stage, though I understand a projected amount of £3m may be targeted. I would be hoping that the council would look in to doing the work sometime in 2026.” A LCCC spokesperson said: “We are progressing initial design concepts for the proposed Carryduff public realm.

“In line with the Castlereagh Urban Framework we have developed initial design concepts for the proposed Carryduff Public Realm."