Here is the ‘who’ and ‘where’ of those vying for your vote this time round:
Ballymoney
Advertisement
Advertisement
Caitlin Bond (SDLP), Lee Kane (All), Jonathan McAuley (TUV), Tom McKeown (UUP), Cathal McLaughlin (Ind), Alan McLean (DUP), Ciarán McQuillan (SF), Leanne Peacock (SF), Mervyn Storey (DUP), Ivor Wallace (DUP), Darryl Wilson (UUP)
Bann
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ciarán Archibald (SF), Ryan Barkley (SDLP), Sean Bateson (SF), Gemma Brolly (Aontú), William Craig (TUV), Richard Holmes (UUP), Dawn Huggins (DUP), Joe Hutchinson (Alliance), Andrew Kerr (UUP), Michelle Knight-McQuillan (DUP), Jen McCahon (Green), Adrian McQuillan (Ind)
Benbradagh
Robert Carmichael (UUP), Michael Coyle (SDLP), Liam McElhinney (Aontú), Sean McGlinchey (SF), Kathleen McGurk (SF), Niall Murphy (Ind), Dermot Nicholl (SF), Edgar Scott (DUP), Christine Turner (All)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Causeway
David Alexander (Ind), Mark Coulson (Green), Mark Fielding (DUP), Sandra Hunter (UUP), Allister Kyle (TUV), John McAuley (DUP), Peter McCully (All), Sharon McKillop (DUP), Angela Mulholland (Ind), Paul Shevlin (SDLP), Richard Stewart (All), Emma Thompson (SF), Barry Torrens (UUP)
Coleraine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Philip Anderson (DUP), Niamh Archibald (SF), Yvonne Boyle (All), George Duddy (Ind), Helen Maher (SDLP), Amy Louise Merron (PBP), Tanya Stirling (DUP), Michael Sweeney (TUV), Adele Tomb (DUP), Russell Watton (PUP), John Wisener (UUP)
Limavady
John Boyle (Aontú), Steven Callaghan (DUP), Aaron Callan (DUP), Brenda Chivers (SF), Barry Crawford (UUP), Amy Mairs (All), James McCorkell (Ind), Ashleen Schenning (SDLP), Billy Stewart (Ind), Jordan Wallace (DUP)
The Glens
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wesley Craig (UUP), Bill Kennedy (DUP), Margaret Anne McKillop (SDLP), Oliver McMullan (SF), Cara McShane (SF), Glenise Morgan (All), John Robbin (Aontú), Maighréad Watson (SF)