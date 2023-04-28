Register
Round up: all the candidates standing for election in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

On May 18, Northern Ireland will go to the polls to elect representatives to eleven local councils including Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

By Una Culkin
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST

Here is the ‘who’ and ‘where’ of those vying for your vote this time round:

Ballymoney

Caitlin Bond (SDLP), Lee Kane (All), Jonathan McAuley (TUV), Tom McKeown (UUP), Cathal McLaughlin (Ind), Alan McLean (DUP), Ciarán McQuillan (SF), Leanne Peacock (SF), Mervyn Storey (DUP), Ivor Wallace (DUP), Darryl Wilson (UUP)

Bann

Ciarán Archibald (SF), Ryan Barkley (SDLP), Sean Bateson (SF), Gemma Brolly (Aontú), William Craig (TUV), Richard Holmes (UUP), Dawn Huggins (DUP), Joe Hutchinson (Alliance), Andrew Kerr (UUP), Michelle Knight-McQuillan (DUP), Jen McCahon (Green), Adrian McQuillan (Ind)

Benbradagh

Robert Carmichael (UUP), Michael Coyle (SDLP), Liam McElhinney (Aontú), Sean McGlinchey (SF), Kathleen McGurk (SF), Niall Murphy (Ind), Dermot Nicholl (SF), Edgar Scott (DUP), Christine Turner (All)

Causeway

David Alexander (Ind), Mark Coulson (Green), Mark Fielding (DUP), Sandra Hunter (UUP), Allister Kyle (TUV), John McAuley (DUP), Peter McCully (All), Sharon McKillop (DUP), Angela Mulholland (Ind), Paul Shevlin (SDLP), Richard Stewart (All), Emma Thompson (SF), Barry Torrens (UUP)

Coleraine

Philip Anderson (DUP), Niamh Archibald (SF), Yvonne Boyle (All), George Duddy (Ind), Helen Maher (SDLP), Amy Louise Merron (PBP), Tanya Stirling (DUP), Michael Sweeney (TUV), Adele Tomb (DUP), Russell Watton (PUP), John Wisener (UUP)

Limavady

John Boyle (Aontú), Steven Callaghan (DUP), Aaron Callan (DUP), Brenda Chivers (SF), Barry Crawford (UUP), Amy Mairs (All), James McCorkell (Ind), Ashleen Schenning (SDLP), Billy Stewart (Ind), Jordan Wallace (DUP)

The Glens

Wesley Craig (UUP), Bill Kennedy (DUP), Margaret Anne McKillop (SDLP), Oliver McMullan (SF), Cara McShane (SF), Glenise Morgan (All), John Robbin (Aontú), Maighréad Watson (SF)

What to do in County Antrim this weekend
